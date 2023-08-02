Bucket falls from tree cutter truck, injuring worker: Plainfield police

​Responders found a worker with "severe head trauma" that was trapped by the bucket.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A crew member cutting tree limbs in a bucket truck was hospitalized Wednesday after he and the bucket fell to the ground, according to Plainville police.

Police, firefighters, and EMS responded to a 911 call on Hollyberry Lane just after 9 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a tree-cutting "work accident".

Responders found a worker with "severe head trauma" who was 'partially' trapped by the bucket, police said.

The worker was in the bucket cutting tree limbs when the boom for the bucket truck failed, which caused the bucket and the worker inside to fall, according to Plainville Chief of Police Christopher Vanghele.

The worker was taken to New Britain Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified and will be on the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

