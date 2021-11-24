Man killed in Hartford crash: police

Officers found a red Acura TL and gray Nissan Altima that had been involved in the crash.

HARTFORD, Conn — A man was killed Wednesday in a crash on Campfield Avenue in Hartford, police said.

Officers were called to 297 Campfield Avenue at 6:23 a.m for the report of a serious crash.

When they arrived, officers found the red Acura TL and gray Nissan Altima that had been involved in the crash.

The driver of the Acura TL, identified by police as George Gomez, 33, of Hartford, was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance. He later died from his injuries.

The driver of the gray Nissan Altima was also taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance, where he was being treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

