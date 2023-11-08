Crash with possible serious injuries closes I-84 eastbound in Hartford

It was not immediately clear how long the closure of I-84 will last and are asking travelers to seek alternate routes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A car crash with possible serious injuries has shut down Interstate 84 eastbound near exit 46 in Hartford, state police said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Details about the crash were not immediately available.

State police said it was not immediately clear how long the closure of I-84 will last and are asking travelers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

