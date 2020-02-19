Car crashes, flips over in Hartford; Babcock Street closed

A mother and daughter were able to get out of the car

HARTFORD, Conn. — Babcock Street in Hartford closed after car crash.

The car reportedly struck a curb and flipped, striking a utility pole on Babcock Street.

A mother and daughter were in the car. They were able to get out and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Sanchez School is asking parents to drop their children off on Lawrence Street.

A Hartford Fire truck was reportedly struck by a car as they were responding. That car took off.