Car crashes, flips over in Hartford; Babcock Street closed

A mother and daughter were able to get out of the car
HARTFORD, Conn. — Babcock Street in Hartford closed after car crash.

The car reportedly struck a curb and flipped, striking a utility pole on Babcock Street. 

A mother and daughter were in the car. They were able to get out and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

Sanchez School is asking parents to drop their children off on Lawrence Street. 

A Hartford Fire truck was reportedly struck by a car as they were responding. That car took off. 

Electrical wires are down and Eversource is on the scene. 