Car crashes, flips over in Hartford; Babcock Street closed

HARTFORD, Conn. — Babcock Street in Hartford closed after car crash.
The car reportedly struck a curb and flipped, striking a utility pole on Babcock Street.
A mother and daughter were in the car. They were able to get out and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Sanchez School is asking parents to drop their children off on Lawrence Street.
A Hartford Fire truck was reportedly struck by a car as they were responding. That car took off.
Electrical wires are down and Eversource is on the scene.