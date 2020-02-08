Ceremony to mark 10th anniversary of Hartford Distributors shooting

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A quiet ceremony is planned to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2010 mass shooting at Hartford Distributors in Manchester, where a disgruntled employee Omar Thornton, killed eight co-workers and seriously injured two others before killing himself.
Friends, family and employees are expected to meet Monday at the facility at 7 a.m.
The low-key memorial is scheduled to begin at 7:21 a.m., the same time the shooting began on what was described as a ``picture perfect'' summer day.
There will be eight seconds of silent to honor each person who was killed.
Thornton had been accused of stealing beer from the company and had been in a disciplinary hearing. When it ended, he started firing a gun he had concealed in his lunch box.
He killed eight people before killing himself.
- Bill Ackerman, 59, worked at the company for 20 years.
- Bryan Cirigliano, father of two, was president of Teamsters Local 1035. he was in the meeting as Thornton's union representative in the hearing right before the shooting.
- Francis Fazio, 57, lived in Bristol, and warned others of the shooting.
- Louis Felder, Jr. was a supervisor at the company.
- Victor James, a father and grandfather, would have retired at the end of the year after spending 30 years as a truck driver.
- Edwin Kenneson Jr. was a truck driver. He had just celebrated his 32nd anniversary with his wife Kathy.
- Craig Pepin was a truck driver at Hartford Distributors. The father of four had plans to retire and spend time with his family.
- Doug Scruton, 56, lived in Manchester.