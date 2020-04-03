Hartford enters into development agreement for lot next to Dunkin' Donuts Park

Will include apartments and retail space

Hartford officials announced Wednesday that they have entered into an agreement for the development of the area just south of Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The city has reached an agreement with RMS Companies for the development projects.

The first parcel is labeled as Parcel C which borders Trumbull Street and Main Street. Construction is expected to begin this Spring. According to officials, "This phase will include more than 200 residential units, 11,000 square feet of retail and flex space, and a structured parking garage with approximately 250 parking spaces. The estimated cost for this phase is $50 million."

Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement, “This project will be built in phases over the next few years, but when it’s complete it will help to knit our neighborhoods back together and bring tremendous new energy and vitality to what was once a barren stretch of asphalt.”