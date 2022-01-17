Hartford considering expanded Narcan access in the wake of teen's fatal fentanyl overdose

Hartford school leaders will meet virtually with the school community on Monday evening.

HARTFORD, Conn — Following the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 13-year-old student from Hartford’s Sport and Medical Science Academy, city leaders are now considering how they can expand access to the life-saving opioid overdose drug Narcan.

The identity of that 13-year-old victim is still being withheld and police still won’t say what, if anything, they found as a result of their search warrant of the victim’s home. Police are also declining to say if they anticipate criminal charges.

The Sport and Medical Science Academy will not reopen Tuesday, according to school officials. A sample came back indicating that one room was slightly over the detection limit for fentanyl, a Hartford Public Schools spokesperson told FOX61. Cleanup will continue Tuesday.

JUST IN: There will be no school at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford tomorrow. Officials say a sample came back indicating one room was slightly over the detection limit for fentanyl. The decontamination process will continue tomorrow. @FOX61News — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) January 17, 2022

But as this investigation continues, city leaders are also being pressed for action to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I think communities across the state and the country are going to have to consider what additional efforts can be taken not just in schools but wherever kids are. Wherever people gather,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The mayor is speaking with community partners about the possibility of bringing Narcan into the schools and into community recreation centers.

“It is a tragic reflection on our society that these drugs are as available as they are and as poisonous as they are,” he said.

TONIGHT: @MayorBronin says he is considering options for expanded access to the life-saving opioid overdose drug Narcan. He is having conversations with community partners on the heels of the death of a 13 y/o @Hartford_Public student. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/IATTj3HvLA — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 17, 2022

Dita Bhargava lost her son Alec, a 26-year-old triple-A hockey player, to a drug overdose in 2018. He purchased fentanyl-laced heroin in Hartford and passed away with an unopened package of Narcan next to him.

“He’s our guiding light now,” she said, adding: “Narcan should be being distributed with the same approach that we are taking right now to distribute COVID tests.”

TONIGHT: @ConnecticutDita shares her story. Her son Alec was 26 when he aquired fentanyl laced heroin from Hartford and died. Alec played hockey and had his whole life ahead of him. She said Narcan needs to be distributed with the same urgency as COVID test kits. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/DM1SUMdaVI — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 17, 2022

The push for expanded access comes as Hartford Police warn residents they found fentanyl 50 times more potent than normal circulating in the community.

“A lot of times what we see is people think they are buying heroin when in fact they are buying fentanyl which can be lethal the moment they use it,” explained Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert. “This is so dangerous that it could potentially kill you just by coming in contact with it through your skin.”

TONIGHT: @HartfordPolice Lt. Aaron Boisvert tells @FOX61News about the fentanyl they found ciruclating in the community that is 50 X more potent than what they typically see. pic.twitter.com/7CntwAHiSH — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 17, 2022

As the world grapples with a global pandemic, these leaders don’t want you to forget about the global epidemic.

“Prior to being immersed in the COVID pandemic, Congress was focused on dealing with the opioid crisis that we have throughout the country,” remarked Rep. John Larson. “This is not the city of Hartford or the state of Connecticut. This is all across the country.”

Hartford Police said last year alone in the city 43,000 bags of fentanyl were seized, but not before fentanyl claimed the lives of 111 people.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.