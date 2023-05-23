x
Fire on Park St. residential building in Hartford kills 1, officials say

Details about the fire or the victim were not immediately available.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn — A person has died after a fire broke out at a residential building on Park Street in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Park Street between Hudson and Cedar Streets was closed just after 1 p.m. Tuesday as city fire crews fought the fine. Residents were asked to seek alternate routes.

The city's fire marshall said the fire department received a call after 1 p.m. of an air conditioner on fire. When they arrived at the building, the fire was on the second floor.

The building's first and third floors were unoccupied.

The fire crews quickly put out the fire and they found a man, who has not been identified, laying on the couch inside the apartment. The fire marshall said there was no indication of foul play.

Multiple agencies have launched an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

