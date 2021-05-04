Suspects in fatal shooting of Hartford 3-year-old to appear in court

On April 10th, 3-year-old Randell Jones was shot and killed on Nelson Street while in the car with his mother and siblings.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two suspects who were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Hartford 3-year-old will appear in court today.

On April 10th, 3-year-old Randell Jones was shot and killed on Nelson Street while in the car with his mother and siblings.

The shooting was captured on the city’s cameras and showed the moments a stolen black Honda accord pulls up next to the car Jones was in.

"All I know is that my baby wanted to get a slushie, and his life was taken," said Jessica Nunez, aunt of Jones.

Jones' funeral service was on April 19th, the last time his family was able to say goodbye.

After an investigation, Hartford police were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jaziah Smith, who was charged with the murder of Jones. He is due in court today after being detained on a bond set at $2.5 million.

Due in court as well today is 16-year-old Tyquam Malone, the alleged driver in the shooting.

Malone was initially was charged as a juvenile but now as an adult. Police had initially arrested Malone on charges of accessory to murder and second-degree larceny, but those charges have since been upgraded to murder and second-degree larceny.

Malone had already appeared in juvenile court before the case was transferred to Hartford Superior Court. His bond has been set at $1.5 million.

Mother’s United Against Violence and Representative John Larson will hold a walking tour through Hartford's North End, where the fatal shooting occurred.

Jones was not the only one shot and killed on April 10th.

A short time after Jones was shot, while police were investigating, shots rang out several streets away on Magnolia Street, killing 16-year-old New Britain native Ja’Mari Preston.

Police have said the shootings were connected.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.