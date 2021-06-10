East Hartford man killed in Hartford shooting

Two men showed up at a Hartford hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them later died.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 22-year-old man is dead following a double shooting yesterday in Hartford.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Kent Street. They responded to the area on a Shot Spotter activation.

When officers arrived, they found a crime scene. They were also notified of two victims arriving at a local hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds.

The first victim, an unidentified man in his thirties, was listed in stable condition.

The second victim, Trelique Ward of East Hartford, was initially listed in critical condition before dying from his injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

The shooting happened the same day an apparent drive-by shooting killed a woman who was cooking in her kitchen on Sisson Avenue.

Police said the shootings are not related.





