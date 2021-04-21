Hartford fire chief leaving to take new job in California

Freeman, who has been chief since 2016, will leave in May.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management Reginald D. Freeman will be resigning in order to take the job of fire chief for the Oakland Fire Department in Oakland, California, officials said Wednesday.

Freeman, who has been Hartford's fire chief since 2016, will leave in May. Twenty-five-year veteran firefighter Assistant Chief Rodney Barco will serve in the interim.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin called the news bittersweet.

“Chief Freeman has led our fire department with great distinction, and he has earned the trust and respect of all of us in city government, as well as residents across Hartford," Bronin said in a statement. "He has been an incredibly effective advocate for our firefighters, hiring new classes of diverse recruits, making sure we’re training our firefighters, and leading the process to make the Hartford Fire Department one of the few in the nation to be internationally accredited and hold the highest insurance rating."

Freeman said in a statement that it was an "enormous privilege" serving the residents and firefighters of Hartford for more than half a decade.

"I will miss both very much,” he said. “The men and women of the Hartford Fire Department do outstanding service for our community each and every day, and it has been a true honor to work alongside them. We have made enormous progress over the last five years, maintaining the Hartford Fire Department’s record of excellence by investing in our firefighters, pursuing international accreditation, and depending on our community engagement."

