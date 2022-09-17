Hartford Fire Department battles apartment fire

The fire was contained to a single apartment on the second floor of the three story building.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Fire Department battled an apartment fire at 823 Wethersfield Avenue on Saturday.

The fire was contained to a single apartment on the second floor of the three story building.

No one was injured, but all of the occupants were displaced.

The Hartford Fire Department Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist the families.

The Fire Marshals Office is investigating.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.