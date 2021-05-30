Hartford fire displaces 22 people

Crews quickly knocked down within 11 minutes and contained it to the first floor.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fire Saturday afternoon damaged a multifamily home and displaced 22 people

Emergency crews were called to a working fire at 316 Sargeant Street in the city’s Asylum Hill neighborhood at 2:11 pm.

The fire is under investigation by our Fire Marshals Office and HFD's Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to the assist 6 families that were displaced. A total of 22 People, 10 Adults and 12 Children needed relocation assistance.

