x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Father, son die days after being pulled from Hartford fire

Police said Jose Gonzales and Jose Gonzales Jr. are dead, just days after they were pulled from a fire on Bulkeley Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford officials confirmed Friday that a father and son pulled from a fire earlier in the week have died. 

Firefighters were called to the home on Bulkeley Avenue in the West End around 1 a.m. on Monday. When the fire department arrived, they saw smoke and found a kitchen fire on the second floor.

Jose Gonzales and his son Jose Gonzales Jr. were considered critical due to their injuries. Firefighters performed CPR on them until an ambulance arrived to rush them to the hospital. Fire officials said two other people, including another adult and a child, were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Two firefighters also reported injuries, with one taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after trying to break a window, which cut up his hands. The other firefighter was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Two families, a total of 10 people, were displaced due to the fire, and the American Red Cross is assisting them. 

The fire marshal and Hartford police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

More Videos

In Other News

FBI, Local officials work to reduce violence at meeting in New London

Before You Leave, Check This Out