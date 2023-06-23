Father, son die days after being pulled from Hartford fire

Police said Jose Gonzales and Jose Gonzales Jr. are dead, just days after they were pulled from a fire on Bulkeley Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the home on Bulkeley Avenue in the West End around 1 a.m. on Monday. When the fire department arrived, they saw smoke and found a kitchen fire on the second floor.

Jose Gonzales and his son Jose Gonzales Jr. were considered critical due to their injuries. Firefighters performed CPR on them until an ambulance arrived to rush them to the hospital. Fire officials said two other people, including another adult and a child, were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters also reported injuries, with one taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after trying to break a window, which cut up his hands. The other firefighter was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Two families, a total of 10 people, were displaced due to the fire, and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire marshal and Hartford police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

