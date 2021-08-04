'Miraculous and spectacular events' | HHC celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

Hartford Healthcare and Connecticut Children's Alliance work to support breastfeeding women and infants.

HARTFORD, Conn — This week is World Breastfeeding Week, a global movement to support breastfeeding mothers and those who make an informed decision to use formula.

Hartford Healthcare is celebrating the movement by partnering with the Connecticut Children's Alliance to support breastfeeding -- and non-breastfeeding -- moms.

This idea of "shared responsibility" is generated by the partnership, which acknowledges that not all moms can handle the pressure on their own.

"One of the questions we would ask the mom is: are you gonna breast or bottle-feed? And very often, in that moment, I would notice that there was this uncomfortableness. The mom would, you know, either look away or give me certain signs with her body language, and she would say 'I'm going to try,'" said Laura Bailey, Regional Vice President of Patient Care Services for the Hartford Region.

She said it is disheartening to see how many new moms lack the surety to confidently say they will breastfeed their child.

This led to the creation of a support network for breastfeeding moms, which includes resources like lactation consultants, in Hartford Healthcare and Hartford Children's Pediatric Care Alliance.

Bailey said these resources support moms before, during, and after birth.

"It requires many types of partnerships. Partnerships with moms and their nurses, moms and their lactation consultants, their providers, the lactation consultants that work with each other to make sure their goals are met. It's many, many people working together so these moms can feel a sense of community within the hospital and when they leave," Mary Lussier, Coordinator of Lactation Services at Connecticut Children’s, said.

