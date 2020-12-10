Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford Healthcare announces Pediatric Care Alliance

Initiative bring Connecticut Children's Medical Center resources to more people around state

HARTFORD, Conn — The heads of two of the state's largest healthcare providers announces a new agreement Monday morning.

Jim Shmerling, President and CEO of Connecticut Children’s, and Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO, Hartford HealthCare announced that the Connecticut Children's Medical Center will have facilities located at Hartford Healthcare sites and hospitals around the state.

Flaks said that he was delighted to have the opportunity to build on a partnership that goes back to the early 1990s.

According to a press statement, "This Pediatric Care Alliance will foster innovation in exploring opportunities to advance pediatric health care in the communities we serve. Connecticut Children’s will be the pediatric partner of choice as the Pediatric Care Alliance considers how to enhance access to Connecticut Children’s expert pediatric care in locations close to home and by video visits – when and where it’s most convenient, ensuring access to care available through the Hartford HealthCare system of care for pediatric patients and as they transition to adult care.

According to Compile.com, Hartford Healthcare is the second largest healthcare provider in the state, with seven affiliated hospitals and nearly 2,000 practitioners on staff. Connecticut Children's Medical Center has 300 practitioners, and has one hospital.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Connecticut Children’s a best children’s hospital in the nation 2020-21. It opened it's facility on Washington Street in 1996.