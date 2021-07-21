Hartford HealthCare, Hartford Public Schools announce initiative to gain work experience

The three-year program will integrate more real-world experiences into classroom learning.

HARTFORD, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on May 23*

Allied Health pathway at Hartford Public High School sponsored by Hartford HealthCare is opening the door for students' success.

Officials say their new mission will help students gain work experience.

The three-year program will integrate more real-world experiences into classroom learning.

“Our mission at Hartford Public Schools is to provide all our students with the learning and support they need to succeed in school and in life,” HPS Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez said.

ReadyCT, an education non-profit and long-time partner of Hartford Public Schools, will provide the staffing for work readiness instruction and will connect students with internships and job shadowing, particularly with Hartford Healthcare throughout the year.

“Building strong connections between our state’s flagship institutions like Hartford HealthCare and our schools is exactly the kind of workforce development that creates lifelong career opportunities for our students,” Mayor Luke Bronin added.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.