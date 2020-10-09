Hartford Hilton to be placed for auction

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford Hilton, which has gained fame for its heart-shape light design in downtown Hartford is being placed for auction.
The hotel's parent company released a statement Thursday night regarding the decision:
The hospitality industry has endured unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. With each passing day, we are gaining a better understanding of the devastating economic impact of the virus, particularly on larger, full-service hotels focused on serving corporate and group business, such as the Hilton Hartford. We have had to make many difficult decisions as we continue to navigate this uncharted territory and evaluate all options for the hotel, including putting the property up for auction.