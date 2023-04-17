Hartford homicide rates down from this time last year

This time last year there were 11 homicides in Hartford. To date, there have been five.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Since the beginning of the year, Hartford has had five homicides. This is a significant decrease from this time last year.

“I am hoping for complete peace. I am hoping that we don’t get past ten. I am praying to God that we don’t see all this violence intensify,” said Reverend Henry Brown with Mothers United Against Violence.

After the city of Hartford saw the highest number of homicides in two decades last year, advocates and police are hoping for a calmer year in 2023.

“Last year was a very busy year, atypical of the city. 39 homicides are the biggest I’ve ever seen on my 18, 19 years on the job,” said Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

“It says that something is working obviously. I am so happy that we have just six. I wish we didn’t have any,” said Brown, “Last year started out with a bang and it carried on throughout the year. This year it’s six. Let’s hope we stay at six, but we know that’s not going to happen.”

Brown said as the weather gets warmer, he’s concerned more crime will happen.

“I think when the weather gets hotter, I think we will see more, but knock-on wood because we’re hoping not,” said Brown.

Last year, about half of the city’s homicides happened between May and October.

But with warmer days on the horizon, Hartford police said they are thinking ahead.

“There will be a summer action plan, there always is. Last year due to the homicides and due to the shooting, we did take a lot of people into custody for those shootings. We believe a lot of those people were very violent offenders. We like to hope that is the reason for the violence and shootings being lower this year. So, we’ll see,” said Bosivert.

