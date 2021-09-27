16-year-old shot, killed in Hartford: police

Police believe the victim was 16 years old. He was found on Martin Street early Monday morning and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A teenager is dead after police said he was shot on Martin Street in Hartford early Monday morning.

Police identified him as 16-year-old Santiago Wildemar of Hartford.

Around 1:10 a.m., police were notified of shots fired vis ShotSpotter on Martin Street. When police got to the scene, they around the injured teen on the street. He was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the shots may have come from a vehicle, but the investigation is ongoing. Police said they will be going door-to-door and looking at police city cameras in the area.

Police expect the road to be closed for a couple of hours during the investigation. At this time, police said they do not know what the teen was doing.

This is a developing story.

