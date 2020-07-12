Hartford homicide suspect arrested

To be charged in November killing

Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a man in early November on McKinley Street

On November 08 were called to 13 McKinley Street on a Shot Spotter activation and reports of a person shot. When they arrived, Guillermo Rivera, 38, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rivera was taken to Hartford Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said that over the course of the next few weeks, Major Crimes Division detectives established sufficient probable cause to charge East Hartford resident Craig Gore, AKA “Apex” with one count of murder.

A warrant was applied for and approved by a judge of the superior court and remains active at this time.

Gore was arrested by Hartford Police on November 17 on narcotics charges and has since been in custody since then. Gore is expected to be formally charged in the case.