Hartford Seminary renamed Hartford International University for Religion and Peace

The long time institution hopes the new name more accurately reflects its multi-denomination mission

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Seminary has a new name.

The school is now called Hartford International University for Religion and Peace and officials hope the new name will reflect its mission which embraces many different religions.

In a ceremony Wednesday, school officials and local leaders celebrated the name change, which they said better reflects the international scope of its programs.

The school has a long history of innovation and change. Founded in 1834, it was the first theological seminary to admit women and home to the first Islamic chaplaincy program in the country.

The school offers theological study focused on building connections and experiences differences, regardless of faith. President Joel N. Lohr spoke of the school's teaching of Christian, Judaic, and Muslim faiths.

“We initiated the name change to better reflect the expanded, international scope of our rigorous academic programs, research, and partnerships,” said Lohr, who arrived in Hartford in 2018 and led the strategic initiative. “The goal we’ve set for ourselves is to show that religion and peace are deeply connected. Or, put another way, there will be no peace in this world until there is understanding among religions.”

Gov. Ned Lamont also spoke at the event and praised the school's work.

