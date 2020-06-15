Hartford Police investigating 3rd shooting in 24 hours

Police say their ShotSpotter system was activated just before 8 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man shot in the leg. He was conscious and alert. Major Crime Detectives are on scene and investigating.

This comes after two men were shot last night near 56 Whitmore Street, off of Maple Avenue in the city's South End. Both men were rushed into surgery last night; police say they are in stable condition and their investigation is active and ongoing.