x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Hartford Police investigating 3rd shooting in 24 hours

A man was shot in the leg on Brook Street; two men were shot Saturday night on Whitmore.
Maple Ave shooting Hartford Police Car night

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting near 121 Brook Street, just north of Albany Avenue. 

Police say their ShotSpotter system was activated just before 8 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man shot in the leg. He was conscious and alert. Major Crime Detectives are on scene and investigating. 

This comes after two men were shot last night near 56 Whitmore Street, off of Maple Avenue in the city's South End. Both men were rushed into surgery last night; police say they are in stable condition and their investigation is active and ongoing. 

RELATED: Two men shot in Hartford, major crimes investigating

RELATED: First and Finest: Relocating police budgets

RELATED: Saint Francis Hospital honors National Gun Violence Awareness Day