Hartford Knights Youth Organization to host Day of Caring in response to COVID-19

Food, fresh produce, face masks, books and Hartford Yard Goats promotional items will be distributed at the drive-thru event Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials announced Thursday that the Hartford Knights Youth Organization (HKYO) will host a Day of Caring in response to COVID-19.

The organization will be distributing food, fresh produce, face masks and other essential products, books from Hartford Public Library, promotional items from the Hartford Yard Goats and other fun family items.

The drive-thru event will be held at Thirman Milner Middle School on Tower Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to officials, 400 Milner School families will benefit from the Day of Caring.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are among the leaders expected to be on hand to help with the distribution.

HYKO's Day of Caring is sponsored by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Hartford Public Schools, LAZ Parking, Amazon, Minority Construction Council, Jordan Porco Foundation, Food Share, the Hartford Public Library, the Connecticut Health Foundation, Gilbane, Hartford Yard Goats, Freeman Law Firm and WC McBride Electrical Contractors.

The Hartford Knights is a non-profit organization founded in 2000 by Executive Director, Bernard Thomas.

HKYO began as a basketball-centric association and grew into an academic enrichment and mentoring program for at-risk youth.