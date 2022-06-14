City of Hartford launches Neighborhood Ambassadors program

On Tuesday, they debuted their Neighborhood Ambassadors program.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — The city of Hartford is welcoming a new program that offers a second chance at life and a chance to clean up the community .

On Tuesday, they debuted their Neighborhood Ambassadors program.

Each Neighborhood ambassador has a story of perseverance.

“I was recently released from incarnation in February and I really didn’t have anywhere to go,” said Daniel Nish.

Now, this program he is part of is offering people a fresh start.

“Upon release this time, I dedicated my life to change. I wanted to change,” said Kish.

By cleaning the community.

“Getting rid of drug paraphernalia, trash, weapons. We’re getting rid of broken glass.”

The program launched in 12 city corridors creating part-time jobs for eight people who are reentering the community from prison.

“I have children, you know, so I really want them to say my father is doing something positive and to be proud,” said Kish.

They work 25 hours a week for six months.

The program is a part of the City’s Love Hartford Initiative.

“From our prescriptive, this is a win win. We create a chance for folks to get a part-time job, build a new life, make a difference in their city and at the same time we make sure that our beautiful avenues are well cared for, loved, and that there’s a good constant presence along them,” Mayor Luke Bronin.

Their presence is already being noticed and making a difference.

Daniel Kish/Neighborhood ambassador “I really want to make this succeed because I want other people to have the same opportunity that I had,” said Kish.

The opportunity to have a second chance.

The program is funded through American Rescue Plan dollars and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.