5 shot, one dead at Hartford night club

Five people were shot early Sunday at Majestic Lounge nightclub in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police Department has confirmed that there was a shooting at 451 Franklin Avenue, Majestic Lounge nightclub.

Five total people were shot, with one of them being a fatality.

Police are saying that there are two active scenes: the night club and another of a crash on Maple Avenue right near Hartford Hospital, which involves one of the victims.

This is still an active scene.

Brown Street from Wethersfield Avenue to Winship Street is closed. Franklin Avenue between Standish Street and Wayland Street is also closed.