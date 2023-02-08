Hartford man arrested in fatal hit and run that killed Trinity College student

Jillian Hegarty was killed in the crash that injured two others.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit and run last year that killed a Trinity College student and killed two others.

Karanja Thomas, 45, of Hartford was charged with negligent homicide with a vehicle, assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility resulting in death, evading responsibility resulting in injury and driving a vehicle under a suspended license. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Thomas was taken into custody by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crimes Unit and Auto Theft Task Force.

Police said they were called out to the area of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street just after 11:30 p.m. on March 31, 2022 on the report of the pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived, they found the three students struck by an SUV. One of them, 20-year-old Jillian Hegarty of Vermont, was unresponsive at the scene. All three students were rushed to the hospital where Hegarty was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Two other female students were injured in the crash.

Police said the students were crossing the street when they were struck by the SUV. The SUV then drove off from the scene before police arrived.

The vehicle involved in the crash - a gray Volkswagen Touareg - was found the next day in New Haven.

