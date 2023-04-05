Hartford man convicted of murder in 2021 Manchester stabbing

Garry Ramsey, 58, was convicted of murder for the death of Robert Callahan, 68 from June 5, 2021.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2021 stabbing death of a West Hartford man in Manchester.

Garry Ramsey, 58, was convicted of murder for the death of Robert Callahan, 68 on June 5, 2021.

Ramsey was found guilty of murder on Feb. 7, 2023.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Ramsey went to a Manchester home searching for an acquaintance. The victim refused to let him in and Ramsey forced entry into the home and fatally stabbed Callahan.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Mr. Callahan at this time and we hope that with this sentence of the Court, they can find some peace," State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said in a statement. "We are grateful to the Manchester Police Department for their work on this investigation."

According to a police report, Ramsey is a convicted felon. A female at the victim's home reported he provides drugs to people and also stalked her.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.