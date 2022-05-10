Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

"We did locate a witness out here," Lt. Aaron Boisvert said, "There were a couple of vehicles involved, but we did locate some video."

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures until the arrival of EMS. The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"We did locate a witness out here," Lt. Aaron Boisvert said, "There were a couple of vehicles involved, but we did locate some video."

Boisvert said a video showed the vehicle on Orange Street, and the victim came out of the house and "engaged in a transaction" with the people in the car.

"At this point, we believe it was a narcotics transaction. Just after that, a suspect vehicle turned onto Orange Street and stopped, looks like two shooters, multiple rounds; he was struck numerous times. I can confidently say this was a personal attack. This individual was clearly targeted."

Boisvert said this is the 30th homicide of the year in Hartford. Last year there was 34 total.

"Those are high numbers. It's concerning to everyone. The police department, the city, the residents, obviously it's too many."

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The crime scene is very close to a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Monday.

"They're in close proximity to each other, they have nothing to do with each other. Monday's was an attempted carjacking. This clearly had to do with narcotics. It's unfortunate in this area," Boisvert said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.