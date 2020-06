The man was riding a motorcycle on the northbound side of the highway when it collided with a car

MERIDEN, Conn. — State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-91 Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 42-year-old David Mendoza was riding on I-91 northbound between Exits 17 and 19 when he collided with a Ford Focus.

The collision killed Mendoza. The four occupants in the car did not report any injuries. The highway was briefly shut down during the investigation.

At this time it's unclear what led up to the crash.