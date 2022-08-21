x
Manchester man shot and killed in Hartford

The victim was from Manchester.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

HARTFORD, Conn — A Manchester man was killed by gunfire late Saturday according to Hartford police. 

Dominic Battle, 24, of Manchester, was found unresponsive on Maple Avenue at 11:55 p.m. Police said they were called to the scene for a shot spotter notification. 

When they arrived, officers began life-saving measures until the arrival of EMS. However Battle was pronounced dead on the scene. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

