Police: Hartford man steals $1,200 in merchandise from Lowes, flees in UHaul truck

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A man was arrested Wednesday for stealing over $1,000 in Lowe's merchandise.
Manchester PD responded around 12 p.m. to the Lowe's on Buckland Hills Drive for the report of a larceny.
Loss Prevention personnel told officers that a man, later identified as 49-year-old Johnny Stell of Hartford, was seen stealing the merchandise before fleeing the scene in a UHaul box truck.
Police located the vehicle at Evergreen Walk.
After a brief investigation, the merchandise was recovered and Stell was arrested, officials said.
Stell was processed without incident and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on October 28.