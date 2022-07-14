Hartford Marathon, Urban League host Move! fitness festival

MOVE! will take place in Hartford’s Keney Park on Saturday, July 30. The highlight will be a 5K run/walk and kids race.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Marathon Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Hartford are working together to get the community moving with an event at the end of the month.

MOVE! will take place in Hartford’s Keney Park on Saturday, July 30. The event will feature a 5K run and walk, free kids races, and a fitness festival of activities for all ages, including Zumba, Double Dutch, and live entertainment.

Pratt & Whitney is sponsoring the event and proceeds will go toward helping the Urban League of Greater Hartford’s work to improve racial equity and economic empowerment through education, employment, housing, health and social justice programs.

The event encourages participants to get out and move, celebrating the benefits of being active while enjoying Hartford’s outdoor amenities. A MOVE! festival will offer a variety of activities in conjunction with the 5K, which will take place within the park in a 2.5-mile loop.

The family-friendly event offers participants ages 12 and under free entry to the 5K or the shorter HMF FitKids races of quarter-mile, half-mile or one-mile distances. The entry fee is $20 for adults 22+ and $10 for 12-21-year-olds and includes a cotton shirt (available to purchase for children 12 and under).

"We are honored to work with our friends at the Urban League of Greater Hartford to collaborate on this new event, welcoming the community to celebrate the benefits of movement and encouraging an active and healthy community together," said Beth Shluger, founder and CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Volunteers and sponsor partners interested in supporting the event can reach out to the Hartford Marathon Foundation or the Urban League of Greater Hartford.

“This event brings HMF, corporate partners like Pratt & Whitney, and Greater Hartford together to show how important physical activity is to a healthy, empowered and economically mobile community,” said David Hopkins, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Hartford.

Find more info here www.HartfordMarathon.com.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.