Hartford Market hit with a slew of shoplifters four months after opening

In a place like Hartford, where grocery store options are minimal, officials said thefts could run businesses dry.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Market near Statehouse Square has been the victim of numerous shoplifting incidents after it opened less than four months ago. Store owners said the most common items stolen are laundry detergent, coffee, and energy drinks.

In a place like Hartford, where grocery store options are minimal, officials said thefts could run businesses dry.

Plastered on the entrance to the market are multiple photos of shoplifters. Owners said they didn't want to resort to posting pictures, but the incidents just kept rising, so they now hope the pictures will ward off potential thieves.

"These types of issues happen every single day if you run a retail establishment, but there are certain areas that it happens more than they might in other particular areas," Wayne Pesce CT Food Association said.

Hartford residents have minimal options when it comes to grocery stores. The Hartford Food Market opened its doors in the historic Stark building in November, hoping to change that. The store is located at the busy intersection of Main Street and Central Row. Residents said they find the location convenient.

"I work right around the corner, so it's really been nice to just jump out and pick up a couple things," West Hartford Resident Heather Gallant said.

Although owners told FOX61 they expected to deal with thieves, they didn't think it would be at such a high volume. Some people steal upwards of $60 worth of items.

The Hartford Police Department reported it's only made two arrests at the store for stealing, but owners said it happens too often to call officers every time.

As the amount of items stolen increases, it could become a bigger problem, even possibly shutting down the store.

"Now, one person might not put you out of business. But if it's a continuing habit five or six times a month, and you multiply it by 12 times a year, now you're looking at thousands of dollars," Manager Jameel Atik said.

"You hate to see it anywhere, but when it's a local family business, you know it's really taking money out of their pockets," Gallant said.