Hartford mayor announces discipline for Police Chief

Chief Jason Thody has been part of an investigation involving a Chester car crash in May.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin issued a disciplinary letter to Police Chief Jason Thody on Monday in connection with a car crash in May.

On May 31, Chief Thody scraped his car on a guardrail while driving in Chester. As part of the punishment, Thody has to pay for the full cost of repair which is $3,324.66. A formal letter of reprimand will be placed on Thody's personnel file.

“While he was dealing with many more pressing priorities, Chief Thody should have placed a higher priority on ensuring the paperwork submitted following this incident was clear and detailed,” said Mayor Bronin. “In addition, distracted driving is dangerous and the Chief had an obligation to take greater care to ensure the safety of others on the road and protection of the city vehicle.”

Bronin said Chief Thody reported the incident to Hartford's Chief Operating Officer and documented the damage with pictures. Bronin said this action demonstrated no intent or effort to hide the incident or any damage to city property. It was confirmed by Hartford's Mayor's office, Thody was responding to and conducting official police business at the time of the crash.

The Mayor did say Thody's handling of the incident did not meet the standards the city expects from its employees, citing three examples. Mayor Bronin's office released those aspects on Monday:

First, while the Middlesex State’s Attorney confirmed to the Mayor’s office that Chief Thody had no obligation to call the State police given there was no damage to State property, city policy requires vehicle operators “contact the local or State police immediately” to report any collision.

Second, Chief Thody has acknowledged driving distractedly and speeding. While State law exempts law enforcement officers from distracted driving laws, Mayor Bronin said Chief Thody had an obligation to take greater care while driving.

Third, while Chief Thody documented and reported the incident to his supervisor that same day, Mayor Bronin said neither Chief Thody nor his staff placed a sufficiently high priority on ensuring that the subsequent reporting was as detailed or clear as it should have been

Bronin added, “I think it’s appropriate that Chief Thody pay the full cost of the repairs and receive a formal reprimand that remains in his file, but in my view this incident does not come close to warranting his removal or suspension as chief. I have confidence in our chief, and I will not ask him to resign over a minor vehicle incident that he promptly reported to his direct supervisor. What I do want him to do is to pay the full cost of the damage, take this warning and reprimand seriously – and then focus one hundred percent on the all-consuming, all-important job that he has to do, at this incredibly challenging moment for our country and our community.”