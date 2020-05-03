Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin endorses Joe Biden for president

"Joe Biden is the nominee we need leading the Democratic ticket if we’re going to beat Donald Trump, protect the House, and win the Senate," Bronin said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The mayor of the capital city announced Thursday the candidate he plans to support in 'the most important presidential election of his lifetime.'

Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement endorsing Joe Biden for President of the United States.

"Joe Biden is the nominee we need leading the Democratic ticket if we’re going to beat Donald Trump, protect the House, and win the Senate," Bronin said.

Mayor Bronin served in the Obama-Biden administration and says he knows the former Vice President's character.

He said in a statement:

"I saw firsthand how President Obama and Vice President Biden led America with honor and grace, delivering healthcare to millions, saving the American economy, and representing our values on the world stage. Joe Biden is the only candidate who can bring our country together to defeat the Trumpism that has infected our politics, and I’m proud to support him for President of the United States."