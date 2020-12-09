Hartford Police issue Silver Alert for missing 56-year-old

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning.
The missing person was identified as Reginald Duncan, 56. Police at this time were not able to immediately provide a photo.
According to a description from the police, Duncan was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, bright green pants, and Timberland boots. He is described to be black, 5'8'', with black colored hair and hazel eyes. He also weighs approximately 180 pounds.
If you have any information that may lead to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.