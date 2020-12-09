Hartford Police issue Silver Alert for missing 56-year-old

The man was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt with bright green pants.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning.

The missing person was identified as Reginald Duncan, 56. Police at this time were not able to immediately provide a photo.

According to a description from the police, Duncan was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, bright green pants, and Timberland boots. He is described to be black, 5'8'', with black colored hair and hazel eyes. He also weighs approximately 180 pounds.