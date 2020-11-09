Hartford mom says school bus driver forced 11-year-old daughter to get off at the wrong stop

The bus driver dropped the young girl and told her to walk thirty-minute to her home.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of parents sent their kids off to the first day of school this week, but one mom is speaking out to FOX61 after her daughter didn’t return home as usual. She said a school bus driver told her daughter to get off the bus, despite it not being the correct stop.

Cheyanne Evans said her daughter, Nevaiyah, arrived on her first day of sixth grade at Metropolitan Learning Center Wednesday morning, but coming home wasn’t as easy.

Cheyanne said her daughter was told to board the incorrect bus by a teacher at the school and when it came to the last stop, the bus driver told her daughter to get off along Norfolk Street in Hartford - a thirty-minute walk to their home.

“It makes me very upset that someone who is a bus driver, this is your job, you're supposed to have compassion for kids and you just let her get off the bus without even dispatching,” Evans said.

Evans said CREC is setting up a meeting between her and the driver, who has been taken off his bus route for now, pending a further investigation.

“I do not want this to happen to anyone else's child at all because it’s a scary feeling to know that your daughter doesn’t know where they are, they’re scared and you had no idea what was going on,” Evans said.

In response, CREC released a statement the following statement: