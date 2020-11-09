Hartford mom says school bus driver forced 11-year-old daughter to get off at the wrong stop

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of parents sent their kids off to the first day of school this week, but one mom is speaking out to FOX61 after her daughter didn’t return home as usual. She said a school bus driver told her daughter to get off the bus, despite it not being the correct stop.
Cheyanne Evans said her daughter, Nevaiyah, arrived on her first day of sixth grade at Metropolitan Learning Center Wednesday morning, but coming home wasn’t as easy.
Cheyanne said her daughter was told to board the incorrect bus by a teacher at the school and when it came to the last stop, the bus driver told her daughter to get off along Norfolk Street in Hartford - a thirty-minute walk to their home.
“It makes me very upset that someone who is a bus driver, this is your job, you're supposed to have compassion for kids and you just let her get off the bus without even dispatching,” Evans said.
Evans said CREC is setting up a meeting between her and the driver, who has been taken off his bus route for now, pending a further investigation.
“I do not want this to happen to anyone else's child at all because it’s a scary feeling to know that your daughter doesn’t know where they are, they’re scared and you had no idea what was going on,” Evans said.
In response, CREC released a statement the following statement:
“CREC Leadership is aware of the situation involving a CREC Metropolitan Learning Center for Global and International Studies student who boarded the wrong bus and was left at the wrong stop after school on Wednesday, September 9. The student boarded the wrong bus due to a miscommunication from the Main Office as to which route they were meant to be on. The route is driven for CREC by a First Student, Inc. bus, and First Student is conducting their own investigation into the incident. CREC and RSCO Transportation prepares each summer diligently for complications in the first few weeks of school, as they are more likely to occur early in the year while students settle into new routines. CREC understands the effect this mishap on the first day of school had on the student and family, but we are pleased that the student returned for the second day of school today and was transported to and from school safely on the correct route. The safety of our students, families, and staff is always our priority.”