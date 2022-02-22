Hartford woman charged after N.H. state police clocked her going 127 mph on I-95

Police said the driver reportedly "didn't realize" she had been driving that fast.

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A Hartford woman is facing a reckless driving charge after she was caught driving 127 mph in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, a New Hampshire state trooper was monitoring traffic via the police department's traffic aircraft over Interstate 95.

There, the trooper saw a car driving at a recorded speed of 127 mph in the area of Hampton Falls, according to officials. The posted speed limit is 65 mph.

The trooper then reportedly contacted troopers on the ground and the car sped past the ground trooper's location, police said.

Police pulled the driver, 36-year-old LaToya Huff, over. When asked why she was speeding, she reportedly told troopers she "did not realize" she was driving that fast, according to police.

She was charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and is expected in court in April.

No injuries were reported.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.