6 shot, one killed at large warehouse gathering in Hartford

At this time there is no word on any suspect or suspects.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say one person is dead after a shooting overnight in Hartford.

According to police, there was a large gathering of people at the warehouse located at 818 Windsor Street in the city's north end.

Police said six people have been shot with an adult male pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.

At this time there is no word on any suspects or the condition of the other victims.

Police are also investigating another shooting that wounded three people in the north end Monday night. The shooting occurred in the area of Tower Avenue and Greenwich Street near Keney Park. At this time it's not known if that shooting has any connection to the homicide on Windsor Street.