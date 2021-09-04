Hartford offering free spring sports for 1,200 kids

The Mayor's office said its partnering with Active City and local sports leagues to give 1,200 Hartford kids ages 5-14 free spring sports.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford is offering free spring sports to 1,200 of its residents' children.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Children, Youth, and Recreation Kim Oliver along with other city leaders made the annoucement on Friday at Cronin Park.

"This is a new partnership, but this is not the extent of that partnership, said Mayor Bronin. "We are launching this work to make sure that we are supporting the expanision of sport opportunities to kids this spring, but we look forward to broadening that even further in the summer and the years ahead."

Hartford will be partnering wth Active City and six local sport leagues to provide spring sports to children ages 5-14.

The sports will include baseball, soccer, basketball, and footaball. Hartford families can sign up through the city's MyRec portal. The programs run from late April to early June.

Hartford's Department of Families, Children, Youth, and Recreation will provide funding to the programs.

