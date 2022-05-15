x
Hartford officials investigating deceased body pulled from water

Officials say the body was an adult male
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford officials removed a deceased adult male from the water at North Boat Landing.

Hartford Fire says they received a call around 11:54 a.m. on Sunday and reported to the area of Leibert Road. The fire department removed the body from the water from the dock.

Police and the medical examiners office are still investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.

