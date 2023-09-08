Amazon's One Medical partners with Hartford HealthCare

Amazon acquired One Medical in February, and now it has opened for patients in the state.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Amazon-acquired One Medical is partnering with Hartford HealthCare, the company announced Wednesday.

Amazon acquired One Medical in February, and now it has opened for patients in the state. One Medical is Amazon's on-demand, subscription-based healthcare.

Residents and employers can use Amazon's One Medical membership model and Hartford HealthCare's bench of network providers, outpatient facilities, and hospitals.

The company said in a statement:

The partnership between Hartford HealthCare and One Medical ensures patients will have access to coordinated care and the expertise of a well-established health care system. By bringing together One Medical’s new model of care and Hartford HealthCare, patients will have better access to primary care- whenever they need it- while also improving access to the best specialty care.

