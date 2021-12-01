Hartford reopening overnight warming centers for winter season

The centers will be available to those in need from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to city officials.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Overnight warming centers in the capital city will reopen for the winter season Wednesday night.

The centers will be available to those in need from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to city officials.

The warming center at 110 Washington Street, the former location of Adult Education, will accommodate 50 people.

“We opened emergency warming centers early last week, but now it’s time to open the warming centers for the winter season,” Mayor Luke Bronin said. “The weather's getting colder, and it's important that every Hartford resident has access to warm shelter during the night."

Bronin encouraged anyone in need of warmth to report to 110 Washington Street. He noted that the warming centers can be lifesaving for residents experiencing homelessness.

The Salvation Army’s family shelter will also be available this year at Milner Elementary School.

Families who are in need of shelter should call 211 to receive assistance. 211 will connect families with The Salvation Army for triage and placement as available.

