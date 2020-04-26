x
Hartford PD: 18-year-old arrested on weapons charge for 2nd time in two months

Suspect flees from police, struggles with officers; his vehicle may be linked to Wednesday night shooting
Credit: Hartford Police Dept

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police officers chased down a suspect in the Clay-Arsenal neighborhood Saturday afternoon, and say he was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm for the second time in two months, and was also wanted for a domestic assault. 

Police say that around 2 pm, officers from the Street Crimes Unit saw a gray Acura on Pliny Street. They say the car had "unique identifiers" that matched a suspect vehicle wanted for potential involvement in a shooting on Wednesday. 

When police pulled the car over to investigate, the driver fled on on foot. Officers caught up to him as he tried to climb a fence. Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Shemar Nelson, was "manipulating a firearm in his waistband" as officers were taking him into custody. Nelson did not have a permit for the weapon, and it had an illegal high-capacity magazine. 

Police say that Nelson had also been arrested in Hartford for unlawful possession of a firearm last month.  He is being held on a $400,000 bond. 

Nelson was also served with an unrelated warrant charging him with 3rd Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment in a domestic incident. 

