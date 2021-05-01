x
Hartford PD: 2-year-old killed in "tragic accident"

Boy was hurt by a motor vehicle at a private residence.
Hartford Police say that at approximately 1:25 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an area hospital on a report of an accidentally injured two-year old male, who was later pronounced deceased. 

Their investigation indicates that the child was injured by a motor vehicle, accidentally, at a private residence on South Whitney Street. The child was transported to the hospital by family members. Police say everyone involved is cooperating with the police, and that at this point in the investigation, the incident appears to be a tragic accident and no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. 