Hartford PD arrest juvenile on car theft charges twice in 5 hours

Wednesday night, an officer stopped a Volvo S80 for a moving violation. The car had been stolen earlier in the day from the city’s West End

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police arrested a juvenile operating stolen vehicle, and then arrested him again on the same charges less than five hours after released.

Police said Wednesday at 8:04 pm, an officer stopped a Volvo S80 for a moving violation near 305 Greenfield Street. The car had been stolen earlier in the day from the city’s west end. The driver was a seventeen-year-old juvenile. He was taken to the Hartford Police Department Special Investigative Division and was processed then released on a Juvenile Summons to a guardian.

About less than four hours later, on Thursday at 12:28a.m., a patrol officer in the area of Garden Street and Westland street saw a stolen Ford Explorer. He followed the vehicle to the rear of 14 Harper Street; and arrested the driver on stolen motor vehicle charges.