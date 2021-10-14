Suspect led Hartford police on a pursuit on I-84 before crashing into multiple vehicles: officials

Before the pursuit, police said they observed a vehicle associated with a recent homicide investigation and attempted to stop it.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect associated with a recent homicide investigation in Hartford led police on a high-speed chase through part of the capital city and onto the highway before crashing Thursday afternoon.

Officers observed a vehicle they said was associated with a recent homicide investigation around 2:40 p.m. and attempted to stop it.

According to officials, the suspect vehicle did not stop and got on Interstate 84 westbound, where the pursuit began. They continued driving to Route 9 South before exiting, re-entering and then getting back on I-84 toward Hartford.

The vehicle was slowed with the use of a tire deflation device and crashed into a Hartford Police cruiser, officials said.

It came to a stop on Huntington Street, where it crashed into two parked vehicles.

Police said two occupants fled the suspect vehicle, and one of them discarded a firearm while running.

Both individuals were taken into custody a short time later.

No injuries were reported and the firearm was recovered, according to officials.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

