x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Hartford PD investigating two separate shots fired incidents

Officials say no injuries were reported in either incident on Albany and Vineland Terrace.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating in the city's north-end Friday night.

Hartford PD confirmed to FOX61 that two separate shots fired incidents occurred -- one on Albany Avenue and the second on Vineland Terrace.

Neither incident resulted in reported injuries, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

Related Articles

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM