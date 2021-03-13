Hartford PD investigating two separate shots fired incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating in the city's north-end Friday night.
Hartford PD confirmed to FOX61 that two separate shots fired incidents occurred -- one on Albany Avenue and the second on Vineland Terrace.
Neither incident resulted in reported injuries, according to officials.
This is a developing story.
