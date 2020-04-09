11 vehicles recovered, 5 people arrested in Hartford auto theft operation

According to officials, the operation was city-wide and targeted stolen motor vehicles, as well as identifying suspects of gun violence.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police announced Friday that multiple people have been arrested following an auto theft operation operation.

Following the investigation, police report 11 stolen cars were recovered and five people were arrested.

Four of the arrests led to charges connected to four additional stolen vehicles, for a total of 18 stolen motor vehicle arrests.

The arrests and charges are as follows:

Juvenile (16) Larceny 1st, three counts (Arrested two weeks ago, also auto theft charges)

Luis Sanchez (25) Larceny 1st, Tampering w/a Motor Vehicle

Luis Ramos (20) Larceny 1st- three counts, Consp. Larceny 1st-three counts, Operation of Chop Shop, Larceny 2nd , Conspiracy to Committ Larceny 2nd

Nelson Colon-Davilla (19) Larceny 1st- three counts, Consp. Larceny 1st-three counts, Operation of Chop Shop, Larceny 2nd, Conspiracy to Committ Larceny 2nd (Arrested 10 days ago, also auto theft charges)

Franky Roman (20) Larceny 1st- three counts, Consp. Larceny 1st-three counts, Operation of Chop Shop, Larceny 2nd, Conspiracy to Committ Larceny 2nd (Arrested 10 days ago, also auto theft charges)

Curious where the stolen cars came from? *click the pic* pic.twitter.com/UMjxvPIum6 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 4, 2020

See a gallery of the recovered vehicles below.